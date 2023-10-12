One injured in shooting at Chesapeake apartment complex on Canal Dr.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police say they are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Officers went to 1300 block of Canal Drive on reports of heard gunshots, according the Chesapeake Police Department.

Police found one man shot, according to the CPD. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Chesapeake police say they are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or submit a tip to p3Tips.com. Police say that callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court, and if a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.