Judge denies bond for Virginia Beach school bus driver accused of possessing child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach school bus driver accused of selling tobacco products to students and possessing child pornography was denied bond in a court hearing on Thursday.

Michael Gunther, 31, faces five counts of possessing child pornography. He is also charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of purchasing tobacco for a minor.

The charges stem from a parent complaint that alleges text messages were found on a student's phone showing then-bus driver, Gunther, had agreed to purchase nicotine vapes and alcohol for a minor.

A police investigation into the allegations later "found multiple images of young boys nude and performing various acts" on Gunther's phone.

On Thursday, Gunther's attorney requested he be released into the custody and monitoring of his parents, who were also present in court.

A Commonwealth attorney cited parent allegations and concerns regarding his former role as a school bus driver with easy access to minors.

A judge refused Gunther's bond, citing pending charges and an ongoing investigation by police.

He is due back in court on Oct. 20.

