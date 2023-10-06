VB school bus driver accused of selling drugs to students also faces child porn charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach school bus driver charged with selling drugs to students and possessing child pornography will appear in court Friday.

According to a search warrant obtained by News 3, police believe Michael Joseph Gunther II sold nicotine vapes and alcohol to students. Virginia Beach court records also reveal that Gunther is facing 5 possession of child pornography charges, although it is unclear if those charges are connected to the drug investigation.

Virginia Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Jude Brenya also told News 3 that the bus driver has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the search warrant, a mother went to police after finding her child son "laying in bed unresponsive" and found "vomit all over the floor" of their bathroom on Sept. 4.

The warrant further reveals that after the child regained consciousness, he told his mother that he had ingested "shrooms". The mother then took her son to the emergency room, as she feared her son had ingested fentanyl, the warrant explained.

Police continued in the warrant that the mother was able to go through her son's phone and found a conversation with a "Mr. Mike" who had agreed to buy nicotine vapes and alcohol for him and other students. The conversation, according to the search warrant, also revealed that "Mr. Mike" was her son's school bus driver.

A school employee was able to confirm to police that "Mr. Mike", whose legal name is Michael Joseph Gunther II, was a bus driver, and had been employed with Virginia Beach Public Schools since 2018.

The following message was sent to some Virginia Beach families from the school system regarding the incident:

"We want to make you aware that a bus driver was arrested today by the Virginia Beach Police Department for alleged misconduct. You may hear about this in the media, however, at this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and as such do not have additional information. All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct aligned with our core values and we will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. Know that the staff member is no longer employed with VBCPS. Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students."

Our team is investigating and will bring you updates following Gunther's Friday court appearance.