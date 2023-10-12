Man guilty of abducting, murdering Virginia Beach woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gary Morton, the man accused of killing a Virginia Beach woman and dumping her body in a trash can, was found guilty on all charges he faced Thursday morning.

He has now been officially convicted of killing Marie Covington in August 2022. The charges Morton was convicted of include first-degree murder through abduction, abduction, malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Morton, who was Covington's alleged boyfriend, pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body on October 10.

Dash camera video from a Virginia State Trooper's vehicle gave a different perspective into the investigation back in March.

The footage begins early in the morning of August 20, as a Trooper attempts to pull an SUV over for suspicion of DUI in Chesapeake.

Dash camera footage provides new perspective into murder investigation of Virginia Beach mother

A chase then ensued, ending in Norfolk where the driver ditches the SUV and then runs from police before being found in a nearby neighborhood off of Tidewater Drive.

Morton was then detained by police and repeatedly denies he was the driver of the SUV as he becomes combative with police. "I'm about to pee in your car," he tells the trooper at one point.

Then, police piece together that the SUV belonged to Covington, who had been reported missing to Virginia Beach Police on August 18.

In the video, police can be heard saying they found women's clothing torn up in the SUV and a travel bag with clothes packed.

The interaction happened early in the morning of August 20, but it wasn't until about 10 pm that night when police issued an Ashanti Alert for Covington.

At about 11:30 that night, Covington was found dead in Norfolk.

Virginia Beach Police later admitted failures in how the investigation was handled and the case prompted a review of how alerts for critically missing adults, called Ashanti Alerts, are issued.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Morton was convicted of use of a firearm felony in the first offense, attempted malicious wounding, malicious shooting/throwing at a train or car, use of a firearm felony in the first offense, abduction by force or intimidation and guilty of first degree murder.