Man charged in Virginia Beach woman's murder pleads guilty to concealing dead body

The bench trial began for Gary Morton, the man charged in the murder of Marie Covington, Tuesday.
Morton, who was Covington's alleged boyfriend, pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body.
4:14 PM, Mar 22, 2023
Dash camera footage provides new perspective into murder investigation of Virginia Beach mother
Prosecutors dropped the second degree murder charge, but the first degree murder charge remains.
The trial is ongoing.
