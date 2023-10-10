Watch Now
Man charged in Virginia Beach woman's murder pleads guilty to concealing dead body

Marie Convington
Posted at 6:07 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:15:45-04

The bench trial began for Gary Morton, the man charged in the murder of Marie Covington, Tuesday.

Morton, who was Covington's alleged boyfriend, pleaded guilty to concealing a dead body.

Prosecutors dropped the second degree murder charge, but the first degree murder charge remains.

The trial is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

