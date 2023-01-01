Wyatt Nail

Wyatt started producing at WTKR in 2020 and moved into the senior producing role in 2022.

He graduated in 2019 from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Sports Management. After producing live morning shows at KERO in Bakersfield, CA - he made the jump back to the East Coast. While at WTKR, he has produced various shows and special projects, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin's inauguration in 2022 and the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway special.

Wyatt, along with the First Warning weather team, won a Capital Emmy for News 3's First Warning to Severe Storms.

Outside the walls of News 3, Wyatt is a passionate sports fan (Go Dawgs!) and loves Mexican food and sitcoms.