Man who’s charged with killing Virginia Beach mom found guilty of strangling woman in separate case

NORFOLK, Va. — A man, who is accused of killing a Virginia Beach mother, has been found guilty of abducting and strangling a different woman in Norfolk, according to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Gary Morton appeared in Norfolk Circuit Court on Monday, July 24, for a jury trial on the following charges: felony strangulation, felony abduction, misdemeanor destruction of property, and misdemeanor assault and battery. The charges are in connection to the abduction and strangulation of a woman on September 26, 2020.

In court, a jury found him guilty on all charges. We're working to get more details about the victim and the circumstances surrounding the strangulation case.

Morton also faces charges in a separate incident that has gained widespread attention: the murder of 40-year-old Marie Covington of Virginia Beach, who police say was Morton’s girlfriend.

On August 18 of last year, police were informed that Covington was missing. At the time, police were told she was last seen with Morton a day earlier.

A couple of days later on August 20, State Police tried to pull Morton over, but a pursuit ensued when he failed to stop. Police eventually took him into custody and learned that the car he was driving belonged to Covington.

News Video provides new perspective into murder investigation of Va Beach mother Brendan Ponton

Later that night, police say they found Covington’s body on Galt Street in Norfolk. Police charged Morton with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Following the investigation, law enforcement’s handling of the case was under scrutiny, particularly in regard to how alerts for critically missing adults, or Ashanti Alerts, are issued. Many people, including Sen. Mark Warner, questioned why an Ashanti Alert for Covington wasn’t issued until the evening of August 20, despite her family reporting her missing on the night of August 18.

News VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case Web Staff

Additionally, VBPD Chief Paul Neudigate said two of the department’s officers “failed to the department’s standards and expectations in this incident.”

Morton is set to appear in court in October for the charges he faces in connection to Covington’s death. He’ll also be in court this week on Wednesday, July 26, for other charges related to the abduction of Covington. Sentencing for the 2020 abduction and strangulation case is slated for December.

Stay with News 3 for updates.