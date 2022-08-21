Watch Now
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk

Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 21, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The body of a missing Virginia Beach woman was found late Saturday night.

According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.

Around 11:30 p.m. on August 20, police responded to the 1000 block of Galt Street to assist another law enforcement agency. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman.

The woman, Marie D. Covington, 40, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of their investigation, detectives have charged 43-year-old Gary Morton, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Morton is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

Detectives have not released the motive or any additional circumstances surrounding this incident.

This is a developing story.

