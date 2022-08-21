Virginia State Police issue critically missing adult alert for Virginia Beach woman

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of Virginia Beach Police Department late Saturday night.

The alert states that the Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for Marie Darshaun Covington, a 5'1" 40-year-old black woman weighing 115 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

According to police she was last seen on August 17, 2022, at 10:00 p.m. around the area of Thalia Trace Drive in Virginia Beach. She was possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black baseball cap.

Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

If you have any information please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department with any information regarding their whereabouts at 757-385-4101.