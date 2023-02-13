Watch Now
Victim, suspect in Virginia Beach fatal shooting identified: Police

Posted at 5:45 PM, Feb 13, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have identified 26-year-old Ashley McCoy as the woman who was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive on Saturday.

Virginia Beach police say 24-year-old Elizabeth Ashe was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

According to police, the call came in around 8:33 a.m.

Police have not released a motive.

If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

