Victim, suspect in Virginia Beach fatal shooting identified: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have identified 26-year-old Ashley McCoy as the woman who was fatally shot in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive on Saturday.

Virginia Beach police say 24-year-old Elizabeth Ashe was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

According to police, the call came in around 8:33 a.m.

Police have not released a motive.

