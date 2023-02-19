Man dies following Norfolk shooting: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say 50-year-old Anthony White has died from his injuries after being shot on B Avenue Saturday night.

Norfolk police says around 8:55 p.m. Feb. 18, officers responded to a gunshot disturbance in the 700 block of B Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as White, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Police say White was transported to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.