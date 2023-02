NORFOLK, Va. — A man has suffered serious injuries after a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Police, a call came in just before 9:00 p.m. for the shooting at O'Keefe Street and B Avenue.

Officers told News 3 the man has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Saturday night, there's no information regarding any suspects or a motive linked to the shooting.

Stay with News 3 for any updates on this story.