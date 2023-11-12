One dead, four others hurt in two overnight shootings: Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - One man is dead and four other people injured following two shootings in Portsmouth late Saturday night.

Police say the first shooting was called in from Commonwealth Avenue just after 11 p.m. That's in a neighborhood near Rodman Avenue and Turnpike Road.

According to police, officers located four people who had been shot and they were taken to area hospitals. News 3 is told one may not survive and the three others are considered to be in serious condition.

About a half hour later, while investigators worked that scene, police say officers heard gunshots coming from another part of the city. Dispatchers soon took a call for a shooting on Virginia Avenue in the area of London Oaks Apartments.

Police say officers responded and treated a man who had been shot, but he didn't survive.

Police are investigating both shootings at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP where they can leave an anonymous tip.