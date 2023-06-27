Watch Now
Hampton police identify woman killed on Wendell Drive Saturday

Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 10:25:39-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Police have identified 45-year-old Joi Kimitra Brown as the woman that was shot and killed on Wendell Drive Saturday in what police say appears to be a domestic related incident.

A man was also found at the scene suffering from an "unknown injury," and police say he remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say the call came in at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located Brown inside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

A man was also found suffering from an unknown injury in the same residence and was taken to a hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.

