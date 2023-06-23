News 3 Investigates, Samaritan House shine light on Hampton Roads domestic violence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Domestic violence is an issue that hurts millions of Americans every year.

More than 12 million men and women in the U.S. are victims of rape, physical violence or talking by an intimate partner ever year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

News 3 Investigates and the Samaritan House are shining a light on domestic violence right here in Hampton Roads. The mission of the Samaritan House is to foster personal safety, growth and self-sufficiency in adults and their children through freedom from sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness.

We're hearing from professionals and survivors on why this is such an important topic.

Plus, learn how you can help in the fight against domestic violence and the resources available.

You can watch that special on June 25 at 8 p.m. on News 3.

If you need help right now, click here for a list of resources.