Katie Golan started working as a producer at WTKR in January of 2020.

She started right after graduating college from Middle Tennessee State University, where she was the news director of her university's broadcast news program. Her degree is in film, with a double minor in journalism and writing.

Katie has always had a passion for sharing helpful information, and found her interest in broadcast news through her high school’s news program.

Outside of the newsroom you can find Katie in the kitchen trying new recipes, or baking for friends and family. She also enjoys writing novels, creating videos, and painting.