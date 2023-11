PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth say they're investigating after a man was shot Saturday night on Stratford Street.

That's in an neighborhood off Greenwood Drive.

Police say they were dispatched to the area around 9:40 p.m. where they found the man shot.

News 3 is told he was taken to the hospital but police did not give the status of the victim's condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.