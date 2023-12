NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning at 74th Street and Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, police said.

A juvenile male is also being treated for "injuries that are potentially life threatening," Newport News Police said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encourage to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.