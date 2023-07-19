55-year-old man dies in overnight shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A 55-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Norfolk, according to police.

Police say after getting a call about a gunshot victim, officers went to the scene, located in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.



Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified by police as 55-year-old Martin Boney of Norfolk.

The department is investigating the shooting and encourages anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

