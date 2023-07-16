Man dies after shooting on Old Oyster Point Road in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting on Old Oyster Point Road in Newport News Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Old Oyster Point Road just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they found the man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

There's no suspect information as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Newport News Police at (757) 247-2500.

You can also also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, through P3Tips.com, or the P3Tips app.