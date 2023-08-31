Hampton Police seek public’s help finding suspect who shot, killed 26-year-old man

HAMPTON, Va. — After a man was shot and killed in the Phoebus neighborhood, police are asking the public to help them identify the shooting suspects.

Police say just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, someone called about a shooting in the 100 block of Woodland Road, near the Woodlands Golf Course.



At the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot. They say he died at the scene, and have identified him as 26-year-old Hampton man De’Quan Studwell.

So far, police say they’ve learned that Studwell was in an argument when the unknown suspect shot him. The suspect left before police arrived, and they’re still unsure what the shooter’s motive was.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

