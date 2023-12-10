1 killed in shooting at Norfolk motel Saturday morning, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after one person died following a shooting at a Norfolk motel Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:20 a.m., officers were called to the Econo Lodge on North Military Highway for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived to find 52-year-old Charles Moore with a gunshot wound.

Moore died at the scene, police said.

Police did not release any information about potential suspects in the case. Anyone with information should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.