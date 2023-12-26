Man killed in Christmas Eve shooting identified, VBPD still searching for suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have identified 43-year-old Antonio Wolfe of Portsmouth as the man that was killed in a triple shooting on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24 just after midnight, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received alerts from ShotSpotter for shots fired in the 800 block of Riverbend Road.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

News 1 dead, 2 injured in Virginia Beach triple shooting: Police Heather Eckstine

Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police say a third man suffering from a gunshot wound related to the shooting later walked in to a local hospital and has since been released.

Top Stories: Tuesday, Dec. 26

Virginia Beach police homicide detectives are actively investigating what they describe as a chaotic scene.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.