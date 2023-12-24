1 dead, 2 injured in Virginia Beach triple shooting: Police

Police are investigating a triple shooting that killed one man and injured two others on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24 just after midnight, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received alerts from ShotSpotter for shots fired in the 800 block of Riverbend Road.

Police say subsequent calls from community members reported two gunshot victims.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead on scene, while the other is in critical condition after being transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Police say a third man suffering from a gunshot wound related to the shooting later walked in to a local hospital.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.