Police identify 26-year-old victim in Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have identified Nekaybaw Ernestine Scott, 26, of Newport News, as the woman found dead in her apartment Tuesday after a welfare check.

Around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive to check on the welfare of a person, now identified as Scott. According to police, when they arrived they found Scott dead in her apartment.

Police have not released any additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

