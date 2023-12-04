Watch Now
Man killed in overnight Suffolk shooting on Nansemond Pkwy.: Police

Posted at 6:04 AM, Dec 04, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed overnight in Suffolk, according to police.

Investigators say this happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nansemond Pkwy. That’s near the Heritage Acres apartments.

Officers say they found a man near a car who had been shot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police added.

As of this writing, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

