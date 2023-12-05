Deadly shooting victim identified, found injured in Suffolk parking lot near apartments: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk on Monday, and police have now identified the victim.

Investigators say this happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nansemond Pkwy. That’s near the Heritage Acres apartments.

Officers say they found Devon Eason, 26, near a car who had been shot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police added.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, police told us Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.