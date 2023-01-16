Watch Now
News

Actions

19-year-old killed in Hampton shooting Sunday night

Shooting on County Street in Hampton
Hampton Police Department
Hampton police on the scene of a shooting in the first block of County Street. The shooting left a 19-year-old dead. Jan. 15, 2023.
Shooting on County Street in Hampton
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 18:43:29-05

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Hampton over the weekend, police said in a press release.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the first block of County Street for a shooting.

Before officers arrived, the victim, identified as Joshua Scriven, was taken to a nearby fire station. From there, the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took Scriven to a hospital where he died.

Police said an investigation shows Scriven was walking in a parking lot when he was shot. The motive surrounding the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV