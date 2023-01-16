19-year-old killed in Hampton shooting Sunday night

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Hampton over the weekend, police said in a press release.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the first block of County Street for a shooting.

Before officers arrived, the victim, identified as Joshua Scriven, was taken to a nearby fire station. From there, the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took Scriven to a hospital where he died.

Police said an investigation shows Scriven was walking in a parking lot when he was shot. The motive surrounding the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.