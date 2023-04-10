Watch Now
Newport News police hold C.A.R.E Walk after woman shot, killed

Posted at 3:04 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 15:04:03-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say they are holding a C.A.R.E Walk today in response to a shooting that killed a woman on Madison Avenue on Friday night.

Newport News police say the meeting point will be the Hawkins Quick Stop store at 3208 Madison Avenue.

On Friday, April 7 right before 3:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting.

According to police, when they arrived they located a woman, identified as 45-year-old Kyna McGowan, outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say she was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m.

