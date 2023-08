NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died following a shooting in Newport News Friday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., Newport News police said officers found a man who had been shot in the 400 block of Nelson Drive which is near Warwick Boulevard. He died at the scene.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, but anyone with information about this shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.