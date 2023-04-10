Teen dies following shooting on East Virginia Beach Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man, identified as 18-year-old Antonio Wilson, has died from his injuries following a shooting at 711 East Virginia Beach Boulevard on April 8, according to Norfolk police.

Police say around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, officers were in the area of East Virginia Beach Boulevard when they heard gunshots.

According to police, the officers responded 711 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, where they found Wilson suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Wilson was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this homicide investigation to all the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.