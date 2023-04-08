Man suffers serious injuries after Norfolk shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in a hospital with serious injuries after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. near Church St. and Wide St.

Officers said they got the call just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police told News 3 a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

As of Saturday afternoon, Norfolk Police did not release any suspect information or any motive or circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with News 3 for any updates on this case.