Police confirm teen boy who died in Portsmouth was shot on Churchland Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have confirmed that a teen homicide victim died after he was shot in Portsmouth.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, in the 6000 block of Churchland Boulevard, police say.



Shortly after the incident, police classified the incident as a homicide without declaring a cause of death, but they've since shared that the victim was shot.

News Juvenile male killed in Portsmouth homicide on Churchland Boulevard: Police Web Staff

Police have also confirmed that the victim was 16 years old and his next of kin has been notified.

So far, police have not shared details on any potential suspects or motives. They are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 757-393-8536. People can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Lime by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.