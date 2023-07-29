Watch Now
Juvenile male killed in Portsmouth homicide on Churchland Boulevard: Police

portsmouth police
News 3
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jul 29, 2023
2023-07-29 19:45:26-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A juvenile male is dead after a homicide in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon, police say.

The homicide happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Churchland Boulevard.

Officers confirmed the juvenile male was found with a deadly injury.

News 3 is working to gather more details about the incident, including how the juvenile male was injured.

As of Saturday evening, there's no suspect or motive information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.

