Teenager who died in Portsmouth homicide identified, community walk organized in response

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police have identified the teenager who died in a homicide incident on Cedar Lane.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to a report about someone getting shot in the 4050 block of Cedar Lane, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The department said when officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries and took him to a hospital. The next day, he succumbed to his wounds. Police say they have notified his next of kin.

In response to the homicide, the department is hosting a R.E.S.E.T. walk on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The walk will start near the 7-Eleven located at 4009 Cedar Lane, which is across the scene of the homicide.

Police have not released any information about the teenager who died or any potential suspect(s).

This is a developing story.

