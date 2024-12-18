Portsmouth police ask those with information on deadly 2023 shooting to come forward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking the public for information on a shooting that left a teen boy dead last year.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, officers were sent to the 4000 block of Cedar Lane in response to a shooting. There, police say they found 17-year-old Jordan Snipes shot to death.

Teenager who died in Portsmouth homicide identified, community walk organized in response

Police say Snipes had been attending a party in the area. Several witnesses told investigators they saw a dark-colored sedan and a light-colored sedan carry out a “drive-by shooting" while passing by the location of the party. However, they didn't have further details on the sedans or suspect descriptions.

Now, as police continue to investigate, they're asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting www.portscrimeline.com.