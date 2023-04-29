Newport News police investigate after man killed in shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning, according to police.

Police say officers were dispatched to 17th Street and Terminal Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Newport News police say detectives are canvassing the area and forensics is on scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

