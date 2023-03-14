Watch Now
Shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk sends 2 to hospital

Posted at 10:58 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 23:06:02-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Norfolk.

It happened in the 1100 block of East Princess Anne Road, police said. That's a few blocks east of Tidewater Drive. The call came in around 9:15 p.m.

Police have not released any other information about the investigation.

News 3's Photojournalist Justin Fleenor said several blocks of East Princess Road were blocked off. A blue vehicle with damage could be seen at the crime scene.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

