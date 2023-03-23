Woman dies 5 days after being shot in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting on E. Princess Anne Road that left a woman dead, and a man injured.

On March 13, around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Princess Anne Road for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman and a man who were both suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment, police claim.

The woman, identified as Tashonta G. Hillard, 25, died on March 18, from her injuries.

The 26-year-old man is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.