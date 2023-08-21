Watch Now
News

Actions

Male dies after shooting in Newport News Sunday night: Police

Newport News police chase
News 3/Justin Fleenor
Newport News police said four people, including two juveniles, were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in the area of 41<sup>st</sup> Street and Chestnut Avenue. Feb. 9, 2023.
Newport News police chase
Posted at 10:52 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 23:17:15-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Newport News, police say. The victim’s age and identity is unknown at this time.

NNPD officials said officers responded to 34th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

While at the scene, officers found a male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was take to a local hospital where he died, police said.

According to Newport News Police, the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information, as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information about this incident that could help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV