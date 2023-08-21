Male dies after shooting in Newport News Sunday night: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Newport News, police say. The victim’s age and identity is unknown at this time.

NNPD officials said officers responded to 34th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

While at the scene, officers found a male outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was take to a local hospital where he died, police said.

According to Newport News Police, the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information, as of Sunday night.

Anyone with information about this incident that could help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.