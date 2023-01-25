21-year-old killed in shooting on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach early Monday morning, police said in a release Tuesday night.
Just before 3:50 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at an unknown address. They were eventually led to the 1400 block Harpers Road where they found Kyree Blackledge, of Hampton, dead at the scene, the release said.
There was no information provided about any potential suspects in the case.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.