Man dead after shooting on 25th Street in Newport News Friday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Newport News Friday night.

Just after 8:30, a ShotSpotter device was activated in the 1100 block of 25th Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Investigators are still canvassing and processing the scene.

Police did not release any other details about the incident, but they're asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.