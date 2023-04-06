Suffolk police looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect of fatal shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — An 18-year-old man died following a shooting incident in Suffolk on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Brook Avenue where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel took the man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police have since identified the 18-year-old victim as Quadaire Jordan of Suffolk.

The shooting is now being investigated by Suffolk Police as a homicide.

A suspect has also been identified by the department: Suffolk Police say they're looking for 18-year-old Rashad Pierre Lewis of Suffolk. Police say the following warrants have been secured for Lewis: second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lewis remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the incident or Lewis' whereabouts is encouraged to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

This is an ongoing investigation.

