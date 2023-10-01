Man shot and killed in Newport News late Saturday: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night.

According to police, a little before 11:30 p.m., officers were alerted to a Shotspotter activation on 36th Street near Marshall Avenue in the city's East End neighborhood.

Police say officers found a man at the scene who had been shot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Detectives and the forensics staff stayed on scene to speak with people in the neighborhood and collect evidence.

Police have not released any suspect information as of Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP where you can leave an anonymous tip.