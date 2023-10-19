Watch Now
15-year-old shot, killed on Vernon Drive: Norfolk police

Jay Greene/ WTKR
Posted at 7:43 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 19:43:24-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are investigating after a shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of Vernon Drive on the report of a gunshot victim, according to the NPD. Arriving officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the boy was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

NPD says that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

