Watch Now
News

Actions

Man killed in June Portsmouth officer-involved shooting identified: Police

Officers fatally shoot armed suspect who refused to put gun down & began firing shots: Portsmouth PD
Zak Dahlheimer/WTKR
An officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night is under investigation. A tweet from the police department said they have "requested the assistance of [Virginia State Police] for an officer involved shooting" that happened in the 40 block of Greeneland Boulevard.
Officers fatally shoot armed suspect who refused to put gun down & began firing shots: Portsmouth PD
Officers fatally shoot armed suspect who refused to put gun down & began firing shots: Portsmouth PD
Officers fatally shoot armed suspect who refused to put gun down & began firing shots: Portsmouth PD
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 15:55:58-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have identified 56-year-old Richard Albert Stoots Jr. as the man that was killed in an officer-involved shooting on June 28.

Police say on June 28 just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the 40 block of Greeneland Boulevard for a reported gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and an armed 56-year-old man, now identified as Stoots.

Officers say they gave verbal commands for Stoots to drop his weapon, then he did not comply and fired at Portsmouth officers.

The officers then returned fire and the suspect died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman that was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police say she is stable condition.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV