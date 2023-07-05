Man killed in June Portsmouth officer-involved shooting identified: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have identified 56-year-old Richard Albert Stoots Jr. as the man that was killed in an officer-involved shooting on June 28.

Police say on June 28 just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the 40 block of Greeneland Boulevard for a reported gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and an armed 56-year-old man, now identified as Stoots.

Officers say they gave verbal commands for Stoots to drop his weapon, then he did not comply and fired at Portsmouth officers.

The officers then returned fire and the suspect died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman that was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police say she is stable condition.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

