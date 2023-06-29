Watch Now
Large police presence on Greeneland Boulevard in Portsmouth

Police scene on Greenland Boulevard in Portsmouth
Zak Dahlheimer/WTKR
Police at a scene on Greenland Boulevard in Portsmouth
Police scene on Greenland Boulevard in Portsmouth
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 21:07:35-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There is a heavy police presence on Greeneland Boulevard in Portsmouth Wednesday night. This is off Portsmouth Boulevard near the intersection with Victory Boulevard.

News 3 crews arrived around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a large law enforcement presence. Medical personnel and crime scene tape could be seen in the area, as well.

News 3 is working to learn more about the situation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

