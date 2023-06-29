Officers fatally shoot armed suspect who refused to put gun down & began firing shots: Portsmouth PD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An officer-involved shooting that resulted in a man being shot and killed in Portsmouth is under investigation, according to authorities.

On Wednesday night, just before 8 p.m., Portsmouth police were sent to 40 block of Greeneland Boulevard, right down the street from Portsmouth City Park, where they found a woman who was severely hurt.

Police say officers then encountered an armed man and asked him to drop his gun. The man refused to do so and began firing at officers. Police returned fire and fatally shot the man, according to PPD.

According to the most recent update from the department, the hurt female victim who officers found at the scene is alive and undergoing treatment at a hospital. No officers were hurt during the encounter.

Neighbors in the area said the incident was scary, especially considering it's a pretty low-crime area with a lot of families.

The officer-involved shooting is now being investigated by Virginia State Police: something Victoria Varnedoe with PPD says is in line with the department's protocol.

"When we have an officer-involved shooting, it is typical for us to reach out to our partners at the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation to ask them to investigate officer-involved shootings," said Varnedoe.

While state police investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident, PPD is continuing to investigate the gunshot wound incident that officers had initially responded to.

