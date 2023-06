VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect is in custody as authorities investigate a homicide in Virginia Beach, police say.

According to VBPD, officers got a call just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday for a homicide on Wren Place.

Police described the homicide as being domestic-related, and there's no current threat to the public.

As of Saturday night, no other information from police was available regarding this incident.

