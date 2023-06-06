Watch Now
Suspect accused of fatally stabbing her father, a Virginia Beach-based dentist, withdraws bond hearing

Norah Horwitz, 36, appears in court on second degree murder and stabbing charges.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 10:15:10-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The woman accused of fatally stabbing her father, Virginia Beach-based dentist Dr. Abbey Horwitz, has withdrawn her bond hearing.

Norah Horwitz, 36, was taken into custody on Saturday, June 3, after police found 68-year-old Dr. Horwitz suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home in the Birdneck Point neighborhood of Virginia Beach. Police say he was pronounced dead by first responders shortly after they arrived.

She’s been charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

She appeared in court the following Monday, where she was assigned a public defender. However, her bond hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been withdrawn as they figure out legal counsel.

It is unclear when Horwitz’s next court appearance will be.

